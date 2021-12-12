The NFL Community Reacts To The Latest Urban Meyer Scandal

The NFL Community Reacts To The Most Recent Urban Meyer Drama

The NFL world was stunned over the weekend when it was reported that Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer scolded his own coaching staff in a meeting.

Today’s allegations, on the other hand, have cranked up the drama to 11.

Meyer admitted to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer that he did, in fact, call his staffers “Losers” to their faces, according to Dov Kleiman, who took to Twitter earlier today.

Glazer, on the other hand, quickly shot down the report on Twitter.

Meyer told Glazer he’s “demanding” of his coaches, according to Glazer.

He didn’t openly insult them.

Kleiman clapped back, referencing his appearance on FOX NFL Sunday, during which Glazer refused to deny the report about Meyer’s remarks.

Others, however, pointed out that Meyer’s refusal to deny the report does not imply that he is endorsing it.

This morning, social media has been whipped into a frenzy.

The debate on Twitter has been raging as a result of the conflicting reports:

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Urban Meyer Drama

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Urban Meyer Drama

Your on air report said he denied the argument with Marvin Jones but didn’t deny the report regarding his coaching [which says he called them “Losers”]pic.twitter.com/Hl75XyICka — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 12, 2021

What a mess regardless. Time for Meyer to go. — Arian (@SacksJacked) December 12, 2021

sure he didn’t technically “deny” it, and sure he winked after saying that, but — jack (@jackalltogether) December 12, 2021

Lmao, you played the clip that proved his point that he never said Meyer confirmed that he call his coaches losers — ɪ ᴀᴍ ᴡʜᴏ ɪ ᴀᴍ (@xSHINExDBN) December 12, 2021