The NFL Community Reacts To The Lions’ Sunday Show

The NFL Community Reacts To The Lions’ Sunday Performance
Dan Campbell, the head coach of the Lions, wants his team to go out with a bang, not a whimper.
Campbell has been pulling out all the stops against the Packers, and his team is up by two touchdowns in the second half.
Here’s one of Campbell’s first-half trick plays to tie the game.
NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Performance On Sunday
NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Performance On Sunday
THE LIONS ARE HERE 🦁
pic.twitter.com/bmSGTpEh6F
— PFF (@PFF) January 9, 2022
Some more Week 18 trickeration 😉#GBvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/MciiuMEugO
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2022
The Lions will always be the best worst team. 😂
— Camz (@camzIive) January 9, 2022
Watched a ton of the Lions this year, I will say this. They’re better than their 2-13-1 record.
— Johno (@Johno_A1) January 9, 2022
#Lions are burning through every trick play in that playbook.
This worked to perfection. pic.twitter.com/NgD1RyuN9c
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2022
Lions could be throwing away the top pick because they’re having fun https://t.co/ITz16OOOPO
— Roundballrock22 (@roundballrock22) January 9, 2022
Just like we all expected the Lions and Jags were the best bets of NFL Week 18
— GBI (@GreatBigIdiot) January 9, 2022
Where has this Lions team been all year?! Lol
— KJ (@PontiacRed_) January 9, 2022
Lions might become the new “America’s team”
— Joshua Bailey (@josh_bailey42) January 9, 2022