The NFL Community Reacts To The Lions’ Sunday Show

The NFL Community Reacts To The Lions’ Sunday Performance

Dan Campbell, the head coach of the Lions, wants his team to go out with a bang, not a whimper.

Campbell has been pulling out all the stops against the Packers, and his team is up by two touchdowns in the second half.

Here’s one of Campbell’s first-half trick plays to tie the game.

THE LIONS ARE HERE 🦁

pic.twitter.com/bmSGTpEh6F — PFF (@PFF) January 9, 2022

Some more Week 18 trickeration 😉#GBvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/MciiuMEugO — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2022

The Lions will always be the best worst team. 😂 — Camz (@camzIive) January 9, 2022

Watched a ton of the Lions this year, I will say this. They’re better than their 2-13-1 record. — Johno (@Johno_A1) January 9, 2022

#Lions are burning through every trick play in that playbook. This worked to perfection. pic.twitter.com/NgD1RyuN9c — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2022

Lions could be throwing away the top pick because they’re having fun https://t.co/ITz16OOOPO — Roundballrock22 (@roundballrock22) January 9, 2022

Just like we all expected the Lions and Jags were the best bets of NFL Week 18 — GBI (@GreatBigIdiot) January 9, 2022

Where has this Lions team been all year?! Lol — KJ (@PontiacRed_) January 9, 2022