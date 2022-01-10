The NFL Community Reacts To The Magnificent Black Monday Report

This year’s NFL’s infamous ‘Black Monday’ isn’t going to be any different.

So far today, three NFL head coaches have been fired, and it’s only mid-afternoon.

In Chicago, Matt Nagy is on the job.

Mike Zimmer was fired by the Vikings.

Brian Flores was also released by the Dolphins.

There have been three NFL firings today, and four in the last 24 hours.

Vic Fangio was fired by the Broncos on Sunday.

On Black Mondays, it’s either quiet or a shambles.

It’s the latter today.

Four of the team’s head coaches have been fired.

The number could rise at any time.