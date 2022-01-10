The NFL Community Reacts to the Major Packers Playoff News

The NFL Community Reacts to the Green Bay Packers’ Playoff Prospects

The Green Bay Packers are continuing to improve their health at the ideal time.

Following the return of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari on Sunday, the team will get one of its most feared pass rushers back.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Green Bay’s star defensive end Za’Darius Smith has been cleared to play in the playoffs.

“Packers star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, who has been out since late September due to back surgery, was officially cleared this week and is slated to return this week,” Rapoport said on “Good Morning Football,” adding, “If all goes well, he’ll be on the field when Green Bay’s playoffs start.”

NFL World Reacts To Big Packers Playoff News

NFL World Reacts To Big Packers Playoff News

From @GMFB: #Packers star pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith, out since late September because of back surgery, was officially cleared this past week & is slated to be designated for return this week, sources say. If all goes well, he’ll be on the field when Green Bay’s playoffs begin. pic.twitter.com/t2iRWiAcvw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

Scary Hours come the playoffs 😤 https://t.co/bikuWMFLXT — Aaron Dious (@Aaron_DMV) January 10, 2022

Curious why they didn’t try to play him Sunday if he was cleared. He’s got two weeks to get ready. Packers are practicing this week. If he turns, you’d think he’d be a situational pass rusher or they would rotate the 3 OLBs. https://t.co/NW2aD56FEp — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 10, 2022

Jesus the stars are aligning for Green Bay.. Not sure anyone in the NFC is gonna be able to go to Lambeau and beat them. https://t.co/q2A6z48mxE — Jeff Weidger (@JWeidge51) January 10, 2022