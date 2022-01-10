The NFL Community Reacts to the Major Packers Playoff News

Trending
The NFL Community Reacts to the Green Bay Packers’ Playoff Prospects

The Green Bay Packers are continuing to improve their health at the ideal time.

Following the return of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari on Sunday, the team will get one of its most feared pass rushers back.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Green Bay’s star defensive end Za’Darius Smith has been cleared to play in the playoffs.

“Packers star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, who has been out since late September due to back surgery, was officially cleared this week and is slated to return this week,” Rapoport said on “Good Morning Football,” adding, “If all goes well, he’ll be on the field when Green Bay’s playoffs start.”

