The NFL Community Reacts to the News of Dak Prescott’s Suspension

Following his postgame comments about officiating following Sunday’s 23-17 playoff loss to San Francisco, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was docked (dollar)25,000.

Prescott responded by saying it was a “credit to them” when told that fans threw objects onto the field to express their frustration with officials. He later apologized for his remarks in a multi-tweet statement.

He said, “I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss, and my words were uncalled for and unfair.”

“I have always held the NFL Officials in high regard and have always admired their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs.”

Everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event should take their safety very seriously.

That was my blunder, and I apologize.”

Prescott was not exempt from a fine imposed by the league as a result of his apologies.

The news elicited a wide range of reactions, from those who thought it was a just punishment to those who believed it should never have been imposed.

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Punishment News

Not only did the #Cowboys lead the NFL with 127 penalties, but they also led the NFL with 10 fines. This is the 10th fine, according to @spotrac. https://t.co/lBfdB78Ypy — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 20, 2022

I feel like this is dumb. Officiating has been kinda bad all year. Should probably give each player 25k for their troubles. https://t.co/RNFgpQjq07 — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) January 20, 2022

I called this on the @TMAstream. Now the only question is, how many roughing the passer calls will @dak get next season? https://t.co/PXWPamB6rB — RotoRadar Riemer (@RotoRadarRiemer) January 20, 2022

If Bruce Arians is catching a 50K fine for what some consider a “love tap”, it’s only right Dak had to get a slap on the wrist. He was out of pocket for his comments. https://t.co/DpLnfaziz2 — J.B. Ricks Sr. (@JB_Ricks) January 20, 2022