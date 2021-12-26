The NFL Community Reacts to the News of Daniel Jones and Joe Judge

Joe Judge and Daniel Jones will both be back on the field for the New York Giants next season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday morning.

“Even though New York has already been eliminated from the playoffs and has clinched a fifth consecutive season with double-digit losses,” the report stated, “the Giants believe both Judge and Jones deserve the opportunity to demonstrate their talents next season.”

However, general manager Dave Gettleman is said to be one change the team is open to making.

According to ESPN, “many sources around the league believe the Giants’ big change will involve general manager Dave Gettleman, who may decide to step down after four seasons with the team.”

Fans aren’t happy with owner John Mara’s decision.

One fan said, “No team is more committed to losing than the Giants.”

NFL World Reacts To Daniel Jones, Joe Judge News

no team is more committed to losing than the giants https://t.co/s3dnwmP3MR — Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) December 26, 2021

Interesting. Difficult to imagine the Giants are open to an independent thinker — outside the org — coming in to critically access the state of the team if these two massive decisions are already made. https://t.co/MoXlPFThfP — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) December 26, 2021