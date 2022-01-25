The NFL Community Reacts To The News Of Jameson Williams

After tearing his ACL in the National Championship on January, former Alabama wide receiver and likely first-round pick Jameson Williams is doing well.

Number ten.

Just one week after surgery, Williams spoke with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and confirmed that he is doing great.

“I’m in a great mood.”

“I’m ready to start down this path,” Williams stated.

NFL World Reacts To The Jameson Williams News

NFL World Reacts To The Jameson Williams News

Spoke with former #Bama WR Jameson Williams one week after an ACL repair from Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola. @bigsgjamo said, “I’m feeling awesome. Ready to get down this road.” Rocky Arceneaux of @Alliance_Sports said he’s already ahead of schedule following the clean tear. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

Dr. James Andrews still the truth I see. Good news https://t.co/YZlwluIfnB — David Moore (@King_DM3) January 25, 2022

You always hear that an athlete is ‘ahead of schedule’ in returning from a major surgery, but just a week afterward? In terms of when we can usually expect to see that trope trotted out, this seems well ahead of schedule. https://t.co/6oSxfZKTMH — Des Bieler (@DesBieler) January 25, 2022

So, his knee is a little less swollen and he’s taking fewer painkillers? That’s ahead of schedule 1 week after an ACL reconstruction. https://t.co/UwsEG3YEMS — Jamie Long (@cbcjlong) January 25, 2022

finally some good news https://t.co/luT6ZusGOl — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) January 25, 2022

ahead of schedule after one week, Williams is truly the fastest player in the draft https://t.co/pnboaasn2z — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 25, 2022

Nothing beats the agent’s comments immediately after an injury. “My guy is 30 seconds removed from ACL surgery, and he’s already ahead of schedule. Doctors are in awe. I’m told he’s actually going to be 10X better than he was before the injury.” https://t.co/xopkpetzJu — Bennett Conlin (@BennettConlin) January 25, 2022

If the Packers aren’t scared off by the ACL … 👀 https://t.co/BkXYMLiO4Z — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 25, 2022

With the No. 28 pick in the NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers select… https://t.co/fWJZit9cXZ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 25, 2022