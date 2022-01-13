The NFL Community Reacts To The News Of JuJu Smith-Schuster

The NFL World Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to be at full strength this Sunday if they want to upset the reigning AFC Champions.

It’s possible that this will actually happen.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, the star wide receiver, returned to practice on Thursday.

Since October, he’s been on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Smith-Schuster, on the other hand, is still on injured reserve.

As a result, it’s still unclear whether he’ll be able to play on Sunday.

Regardless, this is good news for Steelers fans who aren’t overly enthusiastic about the game on Sunday.

NFL World Reacts To The JuJu Smith-Schuster News

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster will practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List. More ⬇️ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 13, 2022

This Is A Great Look … Don’t Have Us Winning But Juju Being Back Can Definitely Help In A lot Of Ways https://t.co/Sca8zr0hXW — Myke (@xNYCo0KzNYx) January 13, 2022