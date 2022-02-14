The NFL Community Reacts To The Officiating Scandal At The Super Bowl

The NFL Community Reacts To The Super Bowl Officiating Scandal

The Super Bowl 56 debate has been dominated by a major officiating controversy.

The refs kept their flags in check for the majority of the Rams-Bengals Super Bowl on Sunday night.

That is, until the Los Angeles offense entered the red zone and had a chance to score a touchdown to take the lead.

During the drive, the officials began to throw flags left and right, almost all in favor of the Rams.

Matthew Stafford took advantage of the situation and connected with Cooper Kupp in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

NFL fans are enraged that the referees got involved so much at the end of Super Bowl 56.

One fan retweeted, “WHO INVITED PAC-12 REFS TO THE SUPER BOWL.”

NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Officiating Controversy

WHO INVITED PAC-12 REFS TO THE SUPER BOWL — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) February 14, 2022

Refs making a last minute attempt at #SuperBowl MVP — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) February 14, 2022

These refs are RUINING the Super Bowl just like they did all season — Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) February 14, 2022

Why not just give the refs helmets and pads and let them play for the Rams? #SuperBowl — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 14, 2022

Of course the refs end up ruining the Super Bowl. Should have seen this coming. — James Seltzer (@JamesSeltzer) February 14, 2022