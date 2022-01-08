The NFL Community Reacts To The Packers’ News From Saturday

The NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ News From Saturday

The Green Bay Packers have had to battle through a slew of injuries this season to reach the No. 1 spot.

Saturday brought some good news for the No. 1 seed.

The Packers posted on Twitter that All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari was boarding a flight to Detroit after participating fully in this week’s practices.

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Packers News

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Packers News

6️⃣9️⃣ about to be ready for that playoff run to go get a 💍 #GoPackGo@ukpackershttps://t.co/N5msffVXMb — Colm Kelly (@OvertimeIreland) January 8, 2022

David Bakhtiari wearing a “Protecting the blind side” shirt. Will he take his first snaps tomorrow? https://t.co/wF46s1Xeqk — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) January 8, 2022

Next stop: first snaps of his 2021 season? https://t.co/MkYPAXHlb1 — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 8, 2022