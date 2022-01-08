The NFL Community Reacts To The Packers’ News From Saturday

The NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ News From Saturday
The Green Bay Packers have had to battle through a slew of injuries this season to reach the No. 1 spot.
Saturday brought some good news for the No. 1 seed.
The Packers posted on Twitter that All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari was boarding a flight to Detroit after participating fully in this week’s practices.
.@DavidBakhtiari now boarding ✈️ #GoPackGopic.twitter.com/2A96l6hpXF
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 8, 2022
HE BACK!!! https://t.co/YU5L00KEKf
— Sicko (@thedjgarcia) January 8, 2022
6️⃣9️⃣ about to be ready for that playoff run to go get a 💍 #GoPackGo@ukpackershttps://t.co/N5msffVXMb
— Colm Kelly (@OvertimeIreland) January 8, 2022
https://t.co/oYTc6jOHsNpic.twitter.com/ayRNjr6dNT
— Ty Schmit (@tyschmit) January 8, 2022
David Bakhtiari wearing a “Protecting the blind side” shirt. Will he take his first snaps tomorrow? https://t.co/wF46s1Xeqk
— Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) January 8, 2022
Next stop: first snaps of his 2021 season? https://t.co/MkYPAXHlb1
— Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 8, 2022
Bak was listed as questionable. LaFleur said he would give him until the game to decide if he plays or not #Packershttps://t.co/qbyvaqji5K
— MK Burgess (@MK_Burgess) January 8, 2022