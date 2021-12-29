Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To The Packers’ News On Wednesday

Jaire Alexander, a Pro Bowl cornerback, has returned to the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers announced their decision to activate Alexander from injured reserve just before the deadline on Wednesday.

“The [Packers] are activating CB Jaire Alexander from Injured Reserve, per coach Matt LaFleur, right at the deadline to do so,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

