The NFL Community Reacts To The Packers’ News On Wednesday

Jaire Alexander, a Pro Bowl cornerback, has returned to the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers announced their decision to activate Alexander from injured reserve just before the deadline on Wednesday.

“The [Packers] are activating CB Jaire Alexander from Injured Reserve, per coach Matt LaFleur, right at the deadline to do so,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Packers News

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Packers News

The #Packers are activating CB Jaire Alexander from Injured Reserve, per coach Matt LaFleur, right at the deadline to do so. He has been practicing, and now officially comes off IR after being designated to return. TBD on playing this week, though. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2021

Matt LaFleur said that while Jaire Alexander will be added to the 53 today off IR his return to game action will be “gradual.” “When he’s ready, he’ll be available. It’s making sure everybody feels comfortable with where he’s at and making sure he’s good for the long haul.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 29, 2021

Matt LaFleur confirmed Jaire Alexander is being activated today so please enjoy my absolute favorite in-game moment of his to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/Fq2OHsYteb — erin alyce (@herooine) December 29, 2021

Important to remember activating Jaire Alexander doesn’t mean he’s back back right away but it great news for the Packers who have been having some secondary issues of late — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) December 29, 2021

It’s happening. Matt LaFleur said Jaire Alexander will be activated today off IR. #Packers — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) December 29, 2021