The NFL Community Reacts To The Packers’ Practice News From Tuesday

The team will have the No. 1 seed in the NFC, allowing them to kick back and relax during Wild Card weekend.

Green Bay had the best record in the league this season despite missing a few key players.

Many of those players are now back as the team prepares to host the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Packers released their practice report, and more than a few names were among those who had returned.

Pass rushers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus, as well as star corner Jaire Alexander, returned to practice this week.

For much of the season, 1 seed went without them.

The team, however, is getting healthy just in time for a playoff game.

The latest Packers practice report sparked a lot of discussion among fans.

“Fantastic news that MVS and Sullivan are back at work,” one fan said.

MVS and Sullivan back at work, fantastic news. https://t.co/D4STbTOKX0 — J.J. LAHΞY 🧀 (@JJLahey) January 18, 2022

Approaching week 20 and the Packers are finally healthy. 😎 https://t.co/om5H2WccPZ — Jonathan Murphy (@Jon86murphy) January 18, 2022