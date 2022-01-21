The NFL Community Reacts To The Packers’ Thursday Injury News

The NFL Community Reacts to the Packers’ Injuries Announced on Thursday

The Green Bay Packers announced the game status of those listed on the injury report on Thursday afternoon.

Star offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is listed as questionable ahead of a crucial game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Regrettably, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is listed as questionable for the game.

Getting Bakhtiari back on the field before the game even starts would be a huge win for the Packers.

MVS’ absence, on the other hand, is a boon for 49ers fans as they prepare for Saturday’s game.

One fan pointed out that while the Packers will be without Valdes-Scantling, they will have a notable player return from injury in Randall Cobb.

“MVS doubtful,” the fan said, “but Randall Cobb will be back.”

Another fan said, “Potentially two key misses for Father Rodgers and the Packers offense.”