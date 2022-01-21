The NFL Community Reacts to the Panthers’ Coaching Changes on Friday

The NFL World Reacts To The Panthers’ Coaching Changes On Friday

After firing Joe Brady in the middle of the season, the Carolina Panthers have hired a new offensive coordinator.

However, their choice is someone who may be viewed as a potential upgrade.

The Panthers have hired Ben McAdoo as their new offensive coordinator, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

McAdoo was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach in 2020 and served as a consultant for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

But McAdoo is best known for his brief tenure as the New York Giants’ head coach from 2016 to 2017.

McAdoo went 13-15 as the head coach, but in 2017 he led the team to one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

So it’s no surprise that NFL fans aren’t thrilled with this decision.

Panthers fans are displeased with the move, while Giants fans are amused:

Panthers have their new OC. Not sure this hire will thrill the fanbase, but it checks a lot of the boxes Rhule was looking for when he spoke about the OC opening. Panthers wanted a guy with experience… https://t.co/taH7G2Kvlk — JOHN JOHNSON II (@TheJJohnsonTV) January 21, 2022