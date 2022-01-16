The NFL Community Reacts To The Patriots’ Defeat

The Buffalo Bills haven’t started a game against the Patriots in a long time with three straight touchdown drives.

To be precise, it’s been nine years.

In the first half of their Wild Card game against New England, Buffalo has everything going for them.

Josh Allen appears to have no answer for Bill Belichick’s defense in the air or on the ground.

In the trenches, the D is also being dealt with.

NFL fans took to social media to express their displeasure.

“Every play,” one Patriots fan tweeted, “is arguably the worst I’ve ever seen a Patriots defense.”

“It’s humiliating.”

NFL World Reacts To The Patriots’ Embarrassing Performance

NFL World Reacts To The Patriots’ Embarrassing Performance

This is arguably the worst I’ve ever seen a Patriots defense ever play. Embarrassing. — Peter Baptista (@peterbaptista) January 16, 2022

The undisciplined play of the Pats is absolutely baffling and embarrassing. Mistakes on top of mistakes in every facet of the game. #Patriots — LifeofaSportsaholic (@sportsaholicbri) January 16, 2022