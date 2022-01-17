The NFL Community Reacts To The Postgame Dak Prescott News

The NFL Community Reacts to Dak Prescott’s Postgame News

You can criticize Dak Prescott for his performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but the quarterback deserves praise for his behavior off the field.

Micah Parsons, the Cowboys’ star pass rusher, discusses Prescott’s continued leadership after the team’s loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

“Micah Parsons claims that Dak Prescott came to the team and said, “Hey, everybody throw (dollar)500 in,” to give to practice squad players, who don’t get the same check for playoff games.

Mike Leslie tweeted, “Parsons says that’s the kind of leader Prescott is.”

Dak, you’ve done a fantastic job.

