The NFL Community Reacts to the Rams’ Interesting Roster Change

Former All-Pro safety Eric Weddle was signed out of retirement by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, shocking the NFL world.

After one season with the Rams, Weddle retired after the 2019 season. Now, two years later, the Rams are bringing him back for the playoffs.

They’re doing this because injuries to Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp have left them thin at the position.

