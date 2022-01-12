The NFL Community Reacts to the Rams’ Interesting Roster Change

Former All-Pro safety Eric Weddle was signed out of retirement by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, shocking the NFL world.

After one season with the Rams, Weddle retired after the 2019 season. Now, two years later, the Rams are bringing him back for the playoffs.

They’re doing this because injuries to Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp have left them thin at the position.

NFL World Reacts To Interesting Rams Roster Move

Reunion: The #Rams are signing S Eric Weddle to play in the playoffs, per agent @davidcanter. With the injury to Jordan Fuller, Weddle steps in. Wild. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2022

I have granted him a leave of absence from the AD Advisory Board. Seemed like a reasonable reason…..lets goooo @weddlesbeard! https://t.co/dW7yKNAsun — Mark Harlan (@MarkHarlan_AD) January 12, 2022

A 37 year old DB who hasn’t played in two years… wild indeed https://t.co/NGa6ENZCFs — Brian Peacock (@BDPeacock) January 12, 2022

I swear the Rams personnel office just has an XBOX with Madden loaded up that they use to send roster updates to the league. https://t.co/hA8IKWkYRs — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) January 12, 2022