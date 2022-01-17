The NFL Community Reacts to the Rams’ Monday Roster Announcement

The NFL Community Reacts To The Rams’ Roster Announcement On Monday

For Monday’s game against the Cardinals, the Rams have officially added safety Eric Weddle to the active roster.

For the Rams, Weddle came out of retirement last week and is expected to play for the first time in two years.

He was originally signed to the practice squad, which he described as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

NFL World Reacts To Rams Monday Roster News

#Rams officially placed safety Eric Weddle on the active roster and he will play tonight vs. the #Cardinals. From retirement to playing in a playoff game. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2022

This really is living the life https://t.co/2JSrabEoJ9 — Dylan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DylanMcLeish1) January 17, 2022