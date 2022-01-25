The NFL Community Reacts To The Rams’ Ticket Scandal

The NFL World Reacts To The Rams’ Ticket Scandal

When the Rams and 49ers met in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium, it felt like the home team was playing on the road.

To avoid that happening during the NFC Championship Game, the Rams tried limiting ticket sales to people who grew up in the Los Angeles era.

Fans of the 49ers were understandably upset when the Rams imposed a ticket sales restriction.

Many 49ers fans want to travel to Los Angeles to watch their team compete for a Super Bowl berth.

Several Rams fans took to social media this week to express their disappointment with the team’s handling of NFC Championship ticket sales.

“If you want tickets to the 49ers Rams game, go to StubHub instead of Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster is requesting a driver’s license upload and blocking fans who don’t live in Los Angeles….

A 49ers fan tweeted, “In order to prevent a 49er takeover in the stands, go StubHub.”

NFL World Reacts To The Rams’ Ticket Controversy

If you want to get tickets to the 49ers Rams game get them from StubHub do not go to Ticketmaster Ticketmaster is asking for a upload of driver’s license and blocking fans that don’t live in Los Angeles…. In a attempt to stop a 49er takeover in the stands go StubHub! — WC3 (@The_real_wc3) January 23, 2022

Yo, I’m calling the Rams out right now. Y’all are really trying to block ticket sales to anyone outside the greater Los Angeles area? Y’all scared? If you are having trouble filling your own stadium with your fans for the Conference championship, maybe get better fans. #FTTB — Jake M (@TheRealMcKoy85) January 23, 2022