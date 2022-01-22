The NFL Community Reacts To The Ravens Coaching Changes Announced On Friday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Ravens’ Coaching Changes On Friday

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced the departure of defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale on Friday night.

“After several fruitful discussions, Don and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Harbaugh said.

“We’ve had a fantastic defensive run, and I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished and the work he’s put in.”

Since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago, Don has been a major contributor to our defense’s success.”

The news stunned the football world, as the Ravens have consistently produced some of the league’s best defenses in recent years.

Injuries, on the other hand, crippled the unit this year, and Martindale appears to have paid the price.

Ravens fans, unsurprisingly, reacted angrily to the news.

Some fans applauded the decision to part ways, while others were perplexed by Martindale’s departure.

“Wink got tired of showing up only to have the offense not do their job,” one fan explained.

