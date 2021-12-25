The NFL Community Reacts To The Ravens’ Worrying QB Situation

The NFL World Reacts To The Ravens’ Worrying Quarterback Situation

Tyler Huntley was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list by the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon.

As a result, he will be unable to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Huntley isn’t the only Ravens quarterback dealing with a problem right now.

Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury right now.

If Jackson is unable to play on Sunday, Josh Johnson will be forced to start.

He has plenty of NFL experience, but he just signed with the team 10 days ago.

The NFL world reacted to the news that Huntley would be placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list.

“So it’s either Lamar Jackson or Josh Johnson for the Ravens,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network said.

So it’s either Lamar Jackson to the rescue or Josh Johnson for the #Ravens. https://t.co/tVrdTrWFXY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 25, 2021

If the #Ravens had any luck it be bad luck. Awful. They might be looking at a 4th straight loss and a lot of is because of injuries/COVID. https://t.co/hZAZrwdGN7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2021