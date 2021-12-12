The NFL Community Reacts To The Ryan Day News From Sunday

The NFL World Reacts To Ryan Day’s News From Sunday

Since taking over for Urban Meyer in Columbus, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has become one of the best in college football.

He’s attracting NFL interest, which isn’t surprising.

According to CBS Sports, the Chicago Bears are interested in hiring Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer.

“The Bears have discussed a possible front-office role with former player Trace Armstrong.

According to CBS Sports, the agent represents Ohio State’s Ryan Day (among others), who could be part of a package deal.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ryan Day News

Bears have had talks with former player Trace Armstrong about possible front office role. The agent represents Ohio State’s Ryan Day (among others), who could be part of a package deal. https://t.co/O50vUmpGxP — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 12, 2021