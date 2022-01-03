The NFL Community Reacts to the Schedule Changes for Week 18

The NFL Community Reacts to the Week 18 Schedule Announcement
The NFL released its reworked Week 18 schedule on Sunday night.
This includes a Saturday doubleheader as well as the year’s final NBC Sunday Night Football game.
The playoff implications for all three games are significant.
And perhaps none is more important than the Raiders’ and Chargers’ Sunday night showdown.
It’s a win-or-go-home situation.
On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted the entire updated Week 18 schedule.
NFL World Reacts To The Week 18 Schedule News
Revised and reworked Saturday and Sunday night NFL schedule for Week 18: pic.twitter.com/0UjfK5qe3v
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2022
The Chiefs playing Saturday is good. I like it. https://t.co/Dzwn2wAXl3
— Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) January 3, 2022
This is great for the @Bengals. They will know by Saturday night whether or not the 1 seed is still available and, if the Chiefs lose, can follow the score of the Titans game to see how much they want to play the starters against Cleveland #RuleTheJunglehttps://t.co/EFysFlmnKT
— Griffin Harris (@griffinharris28) January 3, 2022
Man, those Saturday games are bruuuuutal https://t.co/ZG1hbMhmqu
— Daniel Marino (Boosted) (@DanRMarino) January 3, 2022