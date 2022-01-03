The NFL Community Reacts to the Schedule Changes for Week 18

The NFL Community Reacts to the Week 18 Schedule Announcement

The NFL released its reworked Week 18 schedule on Sunday night.

This includes a Saturday doubleheader as well as the year’s final NBC Sunday Night Football game.

The playoff implications for all three games are significant.

And perhaps none is more important than the Raiders’ and Chargers’ Sunday night showdown.

It’s a win-or-go-home situation.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted the entire updated Week 18 schedule.

NFL World Reacts To The Week 18 Schedule News

Revised and reworked Saturday and Sunday night NFL schedule for Week 18: pic.twitter.com/0UjfK5qe3v — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2022

The Chiefs playing Saturday is good. I like it. https://t.co/Dzwn2wAXl3 — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) January 3, 2022

This is great for the @Bengals. They will know by Saturday night whether or not the 1 seed is still available and, if the Chiefs lose, can follow the score of the Titans game to see how much they want to play the starters against Cleveland #RuleTheJunglehttps://t.co/EFysFlmnKT — Griffin Harris (@griffinharris28) January 3, 2022