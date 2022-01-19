The NFL Community Reacts to the Seahawks’ New Coach

The NFL World Reacts To The Seahawks’ New Coach

The Seattle Seahawks’ season came to an end, but the organization made no major personnel changes.

Both General Manager John Schneider and Head Coach Pete Carroll kept their jobs, leaving many to wonder if the franchise would undergo any significant changes.

This week, the Seahawks provided an answer to that question.

Seattle announced the departure of two longtime assistant coaches early Tuesday evening.

According to the team’s official announcement, defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis have both been relieved of their duties.

The decision backs up a previous report in The Seattle Times that Norton and Curtis were on their way out.

The official news was met with mixed reactions from the NFL world, with many wondering if this was just the beginning of the Seahawks’ transformation.

NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Coaching News

NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Coaching News

The #Seahawks defense did look better down the stretch, but not all shocked by this. Wonder if they’ll stay in-house like some have suggested. https://t.co/1txVYg402d — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) January 18, 2022

respect to ken norton jr., who had a tough stretch as defensive coordinator but is still responsible for the hypest four seconds in franchise history https://t.co/X366MzgGOIpic.twitter.com/RD6mYXFUP2 — velvet mikeman (@mikebarwin) January 18, 2022

The first domino to fall… https://t.co/ggOAMiFyVD — Norbert Caoili (@NorbCam) January 18, 2022