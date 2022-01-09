The NFL Community Reacts To The Steelers’ Big News From Sunday

The NFL World Reacts To The Big Steelers News From Sunday

Following the 2021 season, Ben Roethlisberger is not expected to be the only long-serving Pittsburgh Steeler to retire.

While Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to retire after the 2021 season, the team’s longtime general manager is also expected to leave.

Kevin Colbert, the longtime general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is expected to retire after the 2022 NFL Draft, according to NFLcom.

Colbert’s contract is said to be up until the 2022 NFL Draft.

He reportedly intends to stay on until the draft, but will most likely retire afterward.

For the Steelers, the offseason is shaping up to be quite exciting.

#Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, one of the NFL’s most respected figures, is expected to step down following the 2022 NFL Draft, sources say. Story from me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/xpC5wMtvHo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022