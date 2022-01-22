The NFL Community Reacts to the Steelers Coaching Changes Announced on Saturday

The NFL Community Reacts to the Steelers’ Coaching Changes on Saturday

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for a defensive coordinator.

Keith Butler announced his retirement on Saturday afternoon.

Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler has announced his retirement.https://t.co/11tcDZTnDP — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 22, 2022

He was a fantastic LB coach. He molded some great ones to help carry on the Steelers tradition. Important figure on those SB 40 & 43 teams. Thanks for 19 years of service and enjoy retirement, “Buts”! https://t.co/IAp6529mif — john walker iv (@realjohnwalker) January 22, 2022

I know the Steelers are just going to promote Teryl Austin..but it would be really cool if they brought Fangio in. Regardless, Keith raised Joey Porter, James Harrison, Lamar Woodley, Lawrence Timmons, Ryan Shazier, and TJ Watt. That’s a hell of a resume. Enjoy retirement Keith🤝 https://t.co/DK9MShf7nG — Jordan Banyas (@BananyasSplit) January 22, 2022

Say what you will about Keith Butler, but he was good at his job. Had his flaws for sure and I’ve been vocal about them, but he was a great linebackers coach and was tasked with filling the shoes of Dick LeBeau. Also gonna miss seeing him at training camp. Enjoy retirement. https://t.co/uaTCOcTGY4 — Troy (@Troy_Rolan12) January 22, 2022

I’m not at all saying this will happen and I’m highly skeptical it would, but it sure would make for an interesting storyline if Wink Martindale winds up in Pittsburgh. https://t.co/3Ht6EKX1Ng — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 22, 2022

I had my clear issues with him as a DC, especially in the early years, but Butler is a rock solid dude. Great LBs coach who molded some household names. Harrison, Woodley, Timmons, among many others. Always respected Butler’s loyalty to the Steelers while waiting to become DC. https://t.co/ozOh7AUyNg — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 22, 2022

Thank Yew Keith https://t.co/SjxoKhLaHu — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) January 22, 2022