The NFL Community Reacts To The Steelers’ Surprising Sunday Victory

Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers won in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens, putting them one step closer to clinching a playoff berth.

All Pittsburgh needs is for the Los Angeles-Las Vegas game to end in a tie, and it will clinch the AFC’s final playoff spot.

In overtime, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the team down the field when it mattered most, and Chris Boswell kicked the game-winning field goal.

The NFL world reacted quickly on social media, as the Jaguars also contributed to the Colts’ defeat.

NFL World Reacts To Steelers’ Crazy Win On Sunday

