The NFL Community Reacts To The Steelers’ Surprising Sunday Victory

The NFL Community Reacts To The Steelers’ Surprising Victory On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers won in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens, putting them one step closer to clinching a playoff berth.

All Pittsburgh needs is for the Los Angeles-Las Vegas game to end in a tie, and it will clinch the AFC’s final playoff spot.

In overtime, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the team down the field when it mattered most, and Chris Boswell kicked the game-winning field goal.

The NFL world reacted quickly on social media, as the Jaguars also contributed to the Colts’ defeat.

NFL World Reacts To Steelers’ Crazy Win On Sunday

Mike Tomlin opens w/ a smile and says, “Alright, that’s #Steelers–#Ravens.”

Lists everyone he’s appreciative of and then says, “QB1. He’s been smiling in the face of adversity for 18 years.” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 9, 2022

Ben bringing the Steelers back in Baltimore on an ugly day — and in an ugly game — was only perfect. The Steelers aren’t very good, but there is something to be said for always being relevant, and that the Steelers are. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) January 9, 2022

Huge team win for @steelers!! — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) January 9, 2022

The Steelers faced a 4th and 8 in OT. If they don’t convert, it very well could have been Big Ben’s last pass with the Steelers. Instead, they got the job done 💪 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/qWNMezvy1n — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 9, 2022