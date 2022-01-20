The NFL Community Reacts To The Super Bowl Halftime Announcement

The NFL has released the official trailer for this year’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, which will feature a star-studded lineup.

Eminem’s “Rap God,” Snoop Dogg’s “The Next Episode,” Mary J Blige’s “Family Affair,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” and Dr. Dre’s “Humble” are all featured in the video.

Dr. Dre’s “Still DRE”

NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Halftime News

The most epic, star-studded @Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT! 📽️🌟 Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th. https://t.co/Zgesis0IWBpic.twitter.com/KiUqUjYZxi — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2022

So excited for this halftime show 🔥🔥 https://t.co/UGd7GFvZJx — Kevin Agustin (@_kevinagustin) January 20, 2022