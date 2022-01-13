Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL Community Reacts To The Surprising Packers News Announced On Thursday

0
By on Sports

The NFL Community Reacts To The Surprising Packers News From Thursday

NFL teams are bruised and injured this time of year.

On the other hand, the Green Bay Packers are becoming more fit.

On Thursday, Packers fans were given unexpected good news regarding the status of a previously injured veteran player.

In November of that year,

Last season, Packers outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus tore his bicep and was ruled out for the season.

The veteran defensive player, on the other hand, returned to practice on Thursday and appears to be on track to play in Green Bay’s first playoff game next weekend.

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Surprising Packers News

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Surprising Packers News

Comments are closed.