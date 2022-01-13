The NFL Community Reacts To The Surprising Packers News Announced On Thursday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Surprising Packers News From Thursday
NFL teams are bruised and injured this time of year.
On the other hand, the Green Bay Packers are becoming more fit.
On Thursday, Packers fans were given unexpected good news regarding the status of a previously injured veteran player.
In November of that year,
Last season, Packers outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus tore his bicep and was ruled out for the season.
The veteran defensive player, on the other hand, returned to practice on Thursday and appears to be on track to play in Green Bay’s first playoff game next weekend.
Here’s a surprise: Veteran OLB Whitney Mercilus, who was thought to be lost for the season to a torn biceps on Nov. 14, has been designated to return and practiced today. pic.twitter.com/sDw9QBRGh7
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 13, 2022
Here’s a surprise: #Packers OLB Whitney Mercilus practiced today. Mercilus was thought to be potentially out for season after tearing biceps vs. Seattle, but an edge rush that consists is Rashan Gary and Preston Smith could add Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus for playoffs.
— Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 13, 2022
Healthiest playoff team around… https://t.co/84oA3gC5jG
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2022
Did not expect this. This is exciting! Would love to have him back along with Z! The pash rush depth would be…amazing https://t.co/t1bPlIPOVZ
— 🧀CheezeNGold🧀 (@CheeseNGold32) January 13, 2022