The NFL Community Reacts to the Terrifying Postgame Video From FedEx Field

The NFL Community Reacts To The Terrifying FedEx Field Postgame Video

As Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walked off the field, a terrifying situation occurred.

Hurts was about to enter the locker room when a railing collapsed, sending a few fans crashing into him.

He was extremely fortunate not to have been seriously injured.

NFL World Reacts To Scary FedEx Field Postgame Video

NFL World Reacts To Scary FedEx Field Postgame Video

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022

Scary. Still remember the stands collapse in Madison at Camp Randall in 1993. https://t.co/5TEUXHEIhc — Roy Kessel (@RoyKessel) January 2, 2022

This could’ve been REALLY bad! Glad everyone is ok https://t.co/hD5rlPE8An — Derek Rasmussen (@derekrasmussen) January 2, 2022

I’m not surprised that this would happen at the worst stadium in the NFL, by far. It doesn’t make it any less dangerous or inexcusable. That team desperately needs a new owner. https://t.co/V9hKUwp29Y — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 2, 2022

There will be lawyers.. https://t.co/hYx5GZR1BS — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 2, 2022

Can’t even fathom the lawsuits if Hurts got hurt here. 💵💵💵💵💵💵💵 https://t.co/0DQJY9syCQ — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) January 2, 2022

Nobody came to help my mans… nobody. No immediate help. The collapse of a fence- this could’ve been a disaster https://t.co/qaBqq9ff59 — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) January 2, 2022