The NFL Community Reacts To The Texans’ Message To David Culley

The Houston Texans fired head coach David Culley on Thursday afternoon after only one season in charge.

Culley won four games with one of the worst rosters in the NFL, but it wasn’t enough to keep his job when the Texans decided it was time to move on.

Fans and analysts flocked to Twitter almost immediately after the news of Culley’s firing broke.

The majority of sports fans believe the Texans set Culley up for failure by never giving him a chance.

In light of this, the Texans’ latest message was hilariously tone deaf.

Culley received a “thank you” message from Houston’s official Twitter page just hours after he was fired.

Fans responded to the Texans’ message yet again on Twitter.

“I didn’t think they could win a game this year with perhaps the worst roster in the NFL, but they pulled off some major upsets and defeated Urban Meyer.”

“I’m hoping Culley gets a second chance somewhere else,” one fan said.

