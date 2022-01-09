Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To The Texas Texans’ Surprising News

By on Sports

In the final week of the season, the Houston Texans are currently trailing the Tennessee Titans.

However, it’s possible that the fate of Texans head coach David Culley was decided before today’s game.

Culley could be a one-and-done situation, according to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer.

According to the report, the Texans have already made Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, their top target.

Despite the fact that the Texans were among the first teams to begin looking for a new head coach in the offseason of 2021, Culley was the last to be hired.

He had more than 40 years of coaching experience, half of it in the NFL, and was known for his ability to develop quarterbacks.

Fans, unlike Urban Meyer, believe Culley does not deserve to be fired after only one season.

Many people have taken to Twitter to bemoan his bad luck at quarterback.

Fans are praising Culley for winning four games with little help from the front office:

