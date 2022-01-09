The NFL Community Reacts To The Texas Texans’ Surprising News

The NFL Community Reacts To The Texans’ Surprising News

In the final week of the season, the Houston Texans are currently trailing the Tennessee Titans.

However, it’s possible that the fate of Texans head coach David Culley was decided before today’s game.

Culley could be a one-and-done situation, according to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer.

According to the report, the Texans have already made Josh McDaniels, the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, their top target.

Despite the fact that the Texans were among the first teams to begin looking for a new head coach in the offseason of 2021, Culley was the last to be hired.

He had more than 40 years of coaching experience, half of it in the NFL, and was known for his ability to develop quarterbacks.

Fans, unlike Urban Meyer, believe Culley does not deserve to be fired after only one season.

Many people have taken to Twitter to bemoan his bad luck at quarterback.

Fans are praising Culley for winning four games with little help from the front office:

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Texans News

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Texans News

That dude won 4 games with NOTHING. This is such a bullshit move unless there is something behind the scenes going on. Firing a coach after one year is dumb (Unless it is Matt Patricia who should have been fired at halftime of his first game as Lions coach). https://t.co/pz4FU5IH8c — Scam For Sure (@TheOneTrueLang) January 9, 2022

Sucks tbh for him he’s done a pretty solid job overall with the hand he got dealt https://t.co/3TCvOHT1Er — JEREMYYYY (@FaceCatcher_) January 9, 2022

They thru ankle weights on that man, put him in the water and expected him to tread water & swim. Trash. https://t.co/SHcizL5UY4 — Kip Smithers (@Chughes612) January 9, 2022

Sacrificial lamb for that Deshaun Watson stuff. Trash. https://t.co/ZJpL9PR1K8 — Reeta GAWDell (@theNFLchick) January 9, 2022