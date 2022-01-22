The NFL Community Reacts To The Titans’ Embarrassing Outing

The Titans’ Embarrassing Performance Is Met With Criticism From Around The NFL

The top-seeded Tennessee Titans are down 16-6 to the Cincinnati Bengals about halfway through the third quarter.

Many predicted that Tennessee would score more points offensively, especially with Derrick Henry back in the backfield.

That hasn’t been the case so far.

Ryan Tannehill’s redbone interception didn’t help matters.

On social media, the Titans received a lot of attention.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a worse performance from a team that only had two weeks to prepare,” one fan said.

“This is repulsive and, quite frankly, embarrassing for every Titans employee.”

NFL World Reacts To The Titans’ Embarrassing Performance

I’m not sure I’ve seen a worse showing from a team Who had two weeks to prep for the game. This is disgusting and frankly, embarrassing for every member of the #titans organization — Collin Wear (@Collin_W1121) January 22, 2022

You see the Blitz coming! That’s a horrible play call! Run the damn football. My God. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 22, 2022

This is just ridiculous. The @Bengals are playing a helluva game but @ryantannehill1 is playing just awful for the @Titans. He’s the problem. Just run the damn ball. He looks like a mistake waiting to happen. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 22, 2022