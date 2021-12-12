The NFL Community Reacts to the Video of Urban Meyer Shaking Hands

Urban Meyer does not appear to be enjoying his time as the head coach of the NFL.

The Jaguars were thrashed by the Titans 20-0 on Sunday afternoon, capping off another drama-filled week (which included a damning report from NFLcom).

Meyer exchanged a shaky handshake with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after the game, a distraught-looking Meyer.

The handshake is as follows:

NFL World Reacts To The Urban Meyer Handshake Video

LOLOL look at the handshake between Mike Vrabel and Urban Meyer. Urban looks absolutely miserable. pic.twitter.com/RF0G3rDuC5 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 12, 2021

Hahaha you just hate to see it… https://t.co/snhDErTEsQ — vincent salvatore (@Vin_Cenzo1621) December 12, 2021

The look of a man who probably won’t mind not doing his current job next year. https://t.co/x2D7HKWPe6 — Andrew Keck (@andrewkeck) December 12, 2021

When you realize Oregon isn’t going to hire Chip Kelly and open a college job for you https://t.co/o71MKVr4JH — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 12, 2021