The NFL Community Reacts To The Vita Vea News From Saturday Night

Vita Vea has just received the bag.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a four-year, (dollar)73 million contract with their run-stuffing defensive tackle on Saturday.

“The Buccaneers and defensive tackle Vita Vea have agreed to terms on a four-year, (dollar)73 million extension,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Buccaneers and DT Vita Vea have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $73 million extension that the team and agent Collin Roberts of @rep1sports just finished, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022

Love it. The most important player on that D-line easily. Guy has more than earned it. https://t.co/C6RD9PQOKs — Garrett Ballard (@NflBallard) January 9, 2022

People are going to wonder why a nose tackle with Vea’s numbers is getting this big a bag. My answer? It’s a bargain. https://t.co/kVMg4O6HG6https://t.co/wKbDz7zgwB — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 9, 2022

Vita Vea is the catalyst of the Bucs defense. Well deserved https://t.co/hRobXUavn7 — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) January 9, 2022