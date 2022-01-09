Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL Community Reacts To The Vita Vea News From Saturday Night

0
By on Sports

The NFL Community Reacts To The Vita Vea News From Saturday Night

Vita Vea has just received the bag.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a four-year, (dollar)73 million contract with their run-stuffing defensive tackle on Saturday.

“The Buccaneers and defensive tackle Vita Vea have agreed to terms on a four-year, (dollar)73 million extension,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Vita Vea News

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Vita Vea News

Comments are closed.