The NFL Community Reacts To The Vita Vea News From Saturday Night
Vita Vea has just received the bag.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a four-year, (dollar)73 million contract with their run-stuffing defensive tackle on Saturday.
“The Buccaneers and defensive tackle Vita Vea have agreed to terms on a four-year, (dollar)73 million extension,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Buccaneers and DT Vita Vea have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $73 million extension that the team and agent Collin Roberts of @rep1sports just finished, per sources.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022
Love it. The most important player on that D-line easily. Guy has more than earned it. https://t.co/C6RD9PQOKs
— Garrett Ballard (@NflBallard) January 9, 2022
People are going to wonder why a nose tackle with Vea’s numbers is getting this big a bag.
My answer? It’s a bargain. https://t.co/kVMg4O6HG6https://t.co/wKbDz7zgwB
— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 9, 2022
Vita Vea is the catalyst of the Bucs defense. Well deserved https://t.co/hRobXUavn7
— Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) January 9, 2022
Vea was the player selected in the 1st round directly before Daron Payne in 2018. We wait to see when/if Washington and Payne agree to an extension entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. https://t.co/0b32wo5BlZ
— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 9, 2022