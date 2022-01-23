The NFL Community Reacts To The Wild Bengals-Titans Finish
If tonight’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans is any indication, we’re in for a fantastic slate of divisional round matchups.
With the game tied at 16 points apiece, Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson hit a 52-yard field goal as time expired to give his team its first road playoff victory in franchise history.
A heartbreaking third interception by Titans QB Ryan Tannehill and a deep-ball connection between Bengals dynamic duo Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase set up this game-winning field goal.
The NFL community rushed to Twitter to express their delight at the game’s thrilling conclusion.
NFL World Reacts To Bengals-Titans Wild Finish
NFL World Reacts To Bengals-Titans Wild Finish
THAT’S WHY YOU DRAFT A KICKER!
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 23, 2022
Money. Mac. Shooter. McPherson. Legend.
Visit https://t.co/KpeqK4RKUm for more highlights. pic.twitter.com/CIrXmzwZI0
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 23, 2022
BENGALS ADVANCE!
Cincinnati takes down the top-seeded Titans, 19-16, with a last-second field goal and moves on to the team’s first AFC title game since 1988 🐅 pic.twitter.com/YurVDONv7j
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 23, 2022
As called on Bengals radio: pic.twitter.com/wHPqWZcLa3
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 23, 2022
CLUTCH INT FOR THE BENGALS 😱
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/lwE9tA5H3Y
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2022
WE’RE GOING TO THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME! pic.twitter.com/gXde7z27DP
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 23, 2022