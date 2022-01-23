The NFL Community Reacts To The Wild Bengals-Titans Finish

If tonight’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans is any indication, we’re in for a fantastic slate of divisional round matchups.

With the game tied at 16 points apiece, Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson hit a 52-yard field goal as time expired to give his team its first road playoff victory in franchise history.

A heartbreaking third interception by Titans QB Ryan Tannehill and a deep-ball connection between Bengals dynamic duo Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase set up this game-winning field goal.

The NFL community rushed to Twitter to express their delight at the game’s thrilling conclusion.

NFL World Reacts To Bengals-Titans Wild Finish

THAT’S WHY YOU DRAFT A KICKER! — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 23, 2022

BENGALS ADVANCE! Cincinnati takes down the top-seeded Titans, 19-16, with a last-second field goal and moves on to the team’s first AFC title game since 1988 🐅 pic.twitter.com/YurVDONv7j — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 23, 2022

As called on Bengals radio: pic.twitter.com/wHPqWZcLa3 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 23, 2022