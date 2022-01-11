The NFL Community Reacts To The Xavien Howard Rumors

The NFL World Reacts To The Xavien Howard Rumors

The Miami Dolphins are in for an eventful offseason.

Xavien Howard, an All-Pro cornerback, sent a cryptic message to his Twitter followers on Tuesday.

Howard posted a photo of himself exiting Hard Rock Stadium on Instagram.

This doesn’t necessarily indicate that he wants out, but the timing of this post is intriguing.

The Dolphins’ roster could undergo significant changes now that Brian Flores has stepped down as their head coach.

Of course, Dolphins fans are hoping Howard’s post isn’t a sign that he’s leaving the team.

“Man, I don’t blame you if you want to get away from the fins organization,” one fan said.

Man if you want to run far way from the fins organization I don’t blame you https://t.co/r7V1IpAzgy — Ryan Jennings (@RyanGJennings) January 11, 2022

Pls tell me this isn’t X leaving mannn https://t.co/MAxKJenauZ — lovenguth🈚️ (@lovenguth_tj) January 11, 2022