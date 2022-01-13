The NFL Community Reacts To TJ Watt’s TJ Watt’s TJ Watt’s TJ Watt’s TJ Watt’s T

The NFL World Reacts To TJ Watt’s TJ Watt’s TJ Watt’s TJ Watt’s TJ Watt’s T

TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers tied the single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks during the regular season.

Watt took down Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley on a broken play, giving the Steelers hope that he would finish as the lone record holder.

The NFL issued its decision on that play on Wednesday.

Watt will not be credited with an additional sack because it was an “aborted play,” which means Strahan’s record will not be broken this year.

Many fans believe Watt should have been credited with an additional sack because the Ravens were attempting to pass on the “aborted play,” according to some Twitter responses. It’s also worth noting that Strahan set the record after Brett Favre surrendered.

“Ravens score-keeping shenanigans pay off,” one fan said.

Strahan’s record-breaking touchdown was also an ‘abandoned play.'”

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s T.J. Watt News

Ravens score keeping shenanigans pay off. Strahans record breaker was also an “aborted play” https://t.co/YRkllmYY4C — Eric 👨🏻‍💻 (@emanatee) January 12, 2022

Good. That was the weakest “sack” in history besides the one Favre gave Strahan https://t.co/Cyo9uVhSRb — OsRavensWiz (@jopo12191) January 12, 2022