The NFL Community Reacts To Tom Brady’s Angry Video

Tom Brady’s yelling video has sparked outrage across the NFL.

On Sunday night, Tom Brady had a tablet-throwing kind of evening.

The New Orleans Saints stunned the NFL world by defeating Tampa Bay 9-0 on the road.

Against Dennis Allen’s defense, Brady and the Bucs struggled to get anything going.

Late in the game, tensions for the GOAT reached a breaking point.

On the sideline, NBC cameras panned to Tom Brady exchanging not-so-friendly words with Allen.

And the brawl drew a lot of attention on social media.

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Yelling Video

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Yelling Video

Looks like Tom Brady goes to the #Saints sideline and says: “Go f*** yourself.” pic.twitter.com/CA2tDakqXn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2021

is there an award for worst sportsmanship https://t.co/ispRJTr8FC — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) December 20, 2021