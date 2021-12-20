The NFL Community Reacts To Tom Brady’s Angry Video

Tom Brady’s yelling video has sparked outrage across the NFL.
On Sunday night, Tom Brady had a tablet-throwing kind of evening.
The New Orleans Saints stunned the NFL world by defeating Tampa Bay 9-0 on the road.
Against Dennis Allen’s defense, Brady and the Bucs struggled to get anything going.
Late in the game, tensions for the GOAT reached a breaking point.
On the sideline, NBC cameras panned to Tom Brady exchanging not-so-friendly words with Allen.
And the brawl drew a lot of attention on social media.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Yelling Video
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Yelling Video
Looks like Tom Brady goes to the #Saints sideline and says: “Go f*** yourself.” pic.twitter.com/CA2tDakqXn
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2021
is there an award for worst sportsmanship https://t.co/ispRJTr8FC
— John Sigler (@john_siglerr) December 20, 2021
Class, class, class https://t.co/uYhZDr7QNW
— Nate Geary (@NateGearySports) December 20, 2021
If this was Cassius Marsh he’d be in prison https://t.co/1kubcutVXX
— Judge Mathes (@JudgeMathes) December 20, 2021
He’s so childish 😂 https://t.co/rCUkzSfUKS
— Kenzie (@mckenziemason85) December 20, 2021
Good winner. BAD loser. https://t.co/4wdhauchJW
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 20, 2021