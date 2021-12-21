The NFL Community Reacts To Tom Brady’s Most Recent Achievement

The NFL Community Reacts To Tom Brady’s Latest Achievement

Tom Brady made history less than 24 hours after abysmal performance on Sunday Night Football.

Brady became the first player in NFL history to be named to the Pro Bowl 15 times on Monday.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is still going strong at 44 years old.

Brady has 4,348 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes heading into Week 16 of the regular season.

He’s on pace to beat his previous high of 40 touchdowns set last season.

Despite the fact that Brady made Pro Bowl history on Monday, few fans believe he is concerned about it.

This is due to the fact that he does not take part in exhibition games.

NFL World Reacts To Latest Tom Brady Accomplishment

When was the last time he actually attended one? 2005? Damn NFL, take the hint. https://t.co/lZZQQ8TRai — Blake Rubin (@BlakeRubin94) December 20, 2021

Even when he lose he still wins at the end https://t.co/XCyJ6Sq4xt — DJ 🎅🏾🐐 (@kinggoatdjj) December 20, 2021