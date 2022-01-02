Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL Community Reacts To Tom Brady’s Remarks About Antonio Brown

0
By on Sports

The NFL Community Reacts To Tom Brady’s Comments On Antonio Brown

Following Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, Tom Brady made it clear that he cares about Antonio Brown.

Following his bizarre act at MetLife Stadium, Brown is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and pads and refused to play in the game, according to reports.

NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Antonio Brown

NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Antonio Brown

Comments are closed.