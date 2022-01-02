The NFL Community Reacts To Tom Brady’s Remarks About Antonio Brown

The NFL Community Reacts To Tom Brady’s Comments On Antonio Brown

Following Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, Tom Brady made it clear that he cares about Antonio Brown.

Following his bizarre act at MetLife Stadium, Brown is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and pads and refused to play in the game, according to reports.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Tom Brady said he encourages everyone to be compassionate towards Antonio Brown. He also said he wasn’t aware of what was happening while it was happening. He said he found out what happened after the game. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 2, 2022