The NFL Community Reacts to Tonight’s Troy Aikman Show

The NFL Community Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Tonight Performance

Last week, Troy Aikman called a snoozer of a Buccaneers-Eagles playoff game.

On Saturday, he was given a much better matchup.

Aikman was in the booth for the Green Bay Packers’ Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

His performance as a commentator was met with mixed reactions, particularly among Packers fans.

“Wow,” says the speaker.

I don’t usually watch football, but your hatred of the Packers is palpable.

“Find someone else to do the Green Bay commentary,” one fan suggested.