The NFL Community Reacts To Tony Pollard’s News On Thursday

This season, Dallas Cowboys tailback Tony Pollard has emerged as a dangerous weapon.

He’s currently suffering from an injury, unfortunately.

Last Thursday, Pollard exploded out of the backfield for a 58-yard touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints.

The rest of us had no idea that he had been injured during the highlight play.

On Thursday afternoon, Pollard revealed that he tore his left plantar fascia.

It’s unclear whether he’ll be available for Sunday’s game.

“It’ll be a game-by-game decision,” Pollard said.

“… They say that after you tear it, it heals faster and you don’t feel it as much.

I’m going to hold off until I get there.”

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Tony Pollard News

