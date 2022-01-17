Trending
The NFL Community Reacts to Tony Romo’s Remarks About Dak Prescott

By on Sports

Tony Romo wasn’t pleased with the way Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the game’s final moments on Sunday.

Prescott rushed up to the line with the center after sliding at the 25-yard line, but he didn’t see the ref in time to properly spot the ball.

During the CBS broadcast, Romo stated that Prescott should have done it as soon as he awoke.

“You can’t set your own balls; the ref has to do it,” Romo explained.

“Dak Prescott should’ve gone out and looked for the ref.”

You’re not going to be able to give it to your center.”

