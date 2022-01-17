The NFL Community Reacts to Tony Romo’s Remarks About Dak Prescott

Tony Romo wasn’t pleased with the way Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the game’s final moments on Sunday.

Prescott rushed up to the line with the center after sliding at the 25-yard line, but he didn’t see the ref in time to properly spot the ball.

During the CBS broadcast, Romo stated that Prescott should have done it as soon as he awoke.

“You can’t set your own balls; the ref has to do it,” Romo explained.

“Dak Prescott should’ve gone out and looked for the ref.”

You’re not going to be able to give it to your center.”

Tony Romo explaining why it was Dak’s fault for not giving the ref the ball on final play pic.twitter.com/HTqhAjfGnw — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 17, 2022

Romo should be the next head coach of the Cowboys. https://t.co/GCXuRtTxFS — PeanutButter&Chill (@mvPNV20) January 17, 2022

🗣🗣 HAND THE BALL TO THE OFFICIAL!!! SMALL DETAILS! https://t.co/1jrZYfIhv3 — Shane “Shugg” Tucker (@Coach_Shugg) January 17, 2022

I remember the stories of the Manning Broncos 2 min drill practices where they practiced which ref to give the ball to https://t.co/3VETj3Dtgi — Micah Muhr (@MicahMuhr) January 17, 2022

Can Romo be the next HC!?! https://t.co/GNwDweLmLT — Mike Alexander (@MikeAMVPSports) January 17, 2022

Romo would’ve won a super bowl anywhere else https://t.co/xcCJ1ONf75 — Austin Wheless (@austinwheless) January 17, 2022

Just in case you missed Romo explaining how this was all Dak’s fault. https://t.co/cfhFJcFLBX — walt (@BoEberle) January 17, 2022