The NFL Community Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Sunday Performance

Trevor Lawrence’s Sunday Performance Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL
Trevor Lawrence is working hard to ensure that either the Ravens or the Steelers make the playoffs next week.
Lawrence is having the best game of his NFL career so far, going 11-for-11 with a touchdown pass to start the game.
Jacksonville is attempting to play spoiler and keep Indianapolis out of the playoffs, as the latter has had a terrible season.
The Jaguars have a 2-14 record after 16 games and are hoping to build some momentum heading into the offseason.
As halftime approaches, Jacksonville is up 10-3.
Lawrence’s ability to play in this game despite his previous struggles astounds the NFL World.
NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Performance Sunday
What a dime by Trevor Lawrence, whew. pic.twitter.com/9MUjtK6RJS
— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) January 9, 2022
Do not sell Trevor Lawrence stock
— Nick Scoville (@nscoo98) January 9, 2022
*Fans of other teams look at box score* “man Trevor Lawrence is a bust”.. what actually happens in games https://t.co/vn16oo2Bls
— Kevin Stark (@Starky_Leg) January 9, 2022
Been impressed with Trevor Lawrence so far tonight.
Had read some mixed reviews about him this year, but seeing him with my own eyes for the first time i think Jags fans should be excited.
They shouldn’t be excited about kicking a FG on 4th & 2 though.#NFL#INDvsJAX#DUUUVAL
— Danny (@DAracinghorse) January 9, 2022
Put Trevor Lawrence on the Colts and I guarantee he’s a top QB in the league. Too bad he’s with Jacksonville. #HotTake
— Leighton Turnpaugh (@CoachTurnpaugh) January 9, 2022
Trevor Lawrence has more time to throw than QBs during a 7 on 7 drill
— Ryan Hickey (@Ryan_Hickey3) January 9, 2022
Trevor Lawrence finally looks decent and the Jaguars might make the biggest upset of the season.
— Alex (@alexturner631) January 9, 2022
People actually think Trevor Lawrence is a bust after a bad rookie season in one of the worst situations in football.
— Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) January 9, 2022
Trevor Lawrence with 15 completions.
Colts with 16 plays.
— Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) January 9, 2022
Trevor Lawrence masterclass
— Deep Drive Sports #CORREATOCHITOWN (@DeepDriveSports) January 9, 2022