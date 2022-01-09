Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Sunday Performance

Sports

Trevor Lawrence’s Sunday Performance Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

Trevor Lawrence is working hard to ensure that either the Ravens or the Steelers make the playoffs next week.

Lawrence is having the best game of his NFL career so far, going 11-for-11 with a touchdown pass to start the game.

Jacksonville is attempting to play spoiler and keep Indianapolis out of the playoffs, as the latter has had a terrible season.

The Jaguars have a 2-14 record after 16 games and are hoping to build some momentum heading into the offseason.

As halftime approaches, Jacksonville is up 10-3.

Lawrence’s ability to play in this game despite his previous struggles astounds the NFL World.

