The NFL Community Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Direct Message To The Dallas Cowboys

In Dallas’ 23-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, former Cowboys great Troy Aikman was dissatisfied with the offense.

During a recent radio interview, the Hall of Famer explained that CeeDee Lamb had numerous chances to get the ball.

And that Kellen Moore (and many other NFL offensive coordinators) are overcomplicating their respective offenses.

“It’s all about scheme for the coordinators, not ‘This corner is playing soft,'” Aikman said.

“Just run the route tree… You can finish the pass whenever you want.”

If they had played us like they played CeeDee Lamb in that game, [Michael Irvin] would have had 10 catches at halftime.”

