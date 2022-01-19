The NFL Community Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Direct Message To The Dallas Cowboys

The NFL Community Reacts to Troy Aikman’s Direct Message To The Cowboys

In Dallas’ 23-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, former Cowboys great Troy Aikman was dissatisfied with the offense.

During a recent radio interview, the Hall of Famer explained that CeeDee Lamb had numerous chances to get the ball.

And that Kellen Moore (and many other NFL offensive coordinators) are overcomplicating their respective offenses.

“It’s all about scheme for the coordinators, not ‘This corner is playing soft,'” Aikman said.

“Just run the route tree… You can finish the pass whenever you want.”

If they had played us like they played CeeDee Lamb in that game, [Michael Irvin] would have had 10 catches at halftime.”

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Blunt Message For Cowboys

Troy Aikman on @dfwticket on Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb only having one catch vs. the 49ers: pic.twitter.com/sdIZD8dmpx — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 19, 2022

buddy … ol’ Troy’s got a few points … https://t.co/q1GoO4akmP — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 19, 2022

Sounds like @TroyAikman has the same frustrations as I do with OCs trying to be cute and show everyone how smart they are, instead of taking advantage of matchups & letting players make plays. It’s not hard. Coaches make it hard sometimes. https://t.co/kL817xWXil — Matt Graves (@RealMattGraves) January 19, 2022

This is pure gold https://t.co/fcmo00pRZl — Doug Seaberg (@dougseaberg) January 19, 2022

Been saying this all year. 💯 https://t.co/gkEikP3Ywr — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) January 19, 2022