The NFL Community Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Remarks About Jalen Hurts

In the second half of Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card playoff game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-0.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense have had a fantastic day, while Jalen Hurts and his Eagles teammates have had a terrible day.

Hurts and the Eagles offense have been stymied all day, with multiple interceptions and little else to show for it.

Troy Aikman, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who now works as a FOX analyst, has ripped into Hurts and the Eagles offense.

NFL World Reacts To What Troy Aikman Said About Jalen Hurts

NFL World Reacts To What Troy Aikman Said About Jalen Hurts

Troy Aikman on Jalen Hurts: “Those throws, they should be pretty simple completions. They just haven’t been.” #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) January 16, 2022

Aikman is doing his best not to be critical of Hurts. But it’s getting tougher and tougher. “Those should be easy throws,” he said. “But they’re not.” — Paul Domowitch (@pdomo) January 16, 2022

Well done Troy Aikman explaining why that Hurts pass looked so bad. — Domonique Foxworth (@Foxworth24) January 16, 2022