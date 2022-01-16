The NFL Community Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Remarks About Jalen Hurts
In the second half of Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card playoff game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-0.
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense have had a fantastic day, while Jalen Hurts and his Eagles teammates have had a terrible day.
Hurts and the Eagles offense have been stymied all day, with multiple interceptions and little else to show for it.
Troy Aikman, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who now works as a FOX analyst, has ripped into Hurts and the Eagles offense.
NFL World Reacts To What Troy Aikman Said About Jalen Hurts
Troy Aikman on Jalen Hurts:
“Those throws, they should be pretty simple completions. They just haven’t been.” #Eagles
— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) January 16, 2022
Aikman is doing his best not to be critical of Hurts. But it’s getting tougher and tougher. “Those should be easy throws,” he said. “But they’re not.”
— Paul Domowitch (@pdomo) January 16, 2022
Well done Troy Aikman explaining why that Hurts pass looked so bad.
— Domonique Foxworth (@Foxworth24) January 16, 2022
Troy Aikman hasn’t held back how he feels about Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni today.
— Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) January 16, 2022