The NFL Community Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Scathing Message To The Cowboys

The NFL Community Reacts to Troy Aikman’s Scathing Remarks About The Cowboys

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman responded bluntly to the team’s early exit from this year’s playoffs earlier this week.

“I mean, it’s hard to look at any regular season and say, ‘Well, yeah, we were 13-4, 12-5, 17-0,’ or whatever, because if you don’t do anything in the postseason, you’re really no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets who didn’t get in,” he said.

Aikman went on to say that making the playoffs or losing in the first round doesn’t mean a team shouldn’t have played that season.

He was referring to a team that was expected to go all the way in the playoffs, such as the Cowboys this season.

Even after the clarification, fans were taken aback by Aikman’s comments.

Aikman’s comments enraged Jets and Jaguars fans.

They informed the former quarterback that the Cowboys haven’t had much playoff success since he retired.

Since Troy Aikman’s retirement, the Jets have won six playoff games, the Jaguars three, and the Cowboys three.

One fan speculated that Dallas was the “low-hanging fruit” all along.

