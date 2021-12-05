The NFL Community Reacts to Troy Aikman’s Surprising Acknowledgement

The NFL Community Responds to Troy Aikman’s Surprising Admission
Despite having played on some of the NFL’s most talented teams, Troy Aikman says he isn’t a fan of “superteams.”
Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback who led Dallas to three Super Bowl victories in the 1990s, does not believe that “superteams” can succeed in the NFL.
“We’ve discussed it — the all-star team just — I’ve never seen it work in the NFL,” Aikman said on Tuesday on 1310 “The Ticket.”
“I believe Washington tried it in 1999.”
I’ve never seen a team try to assemble an all-star team capable of winning a Super Bowl, let alone succeeding.”
Aikman said, “It usually unravels.”
“And that’s exactly what the Rams are going through right now.”
They just haven’t been consistent.”
Of course, the Rams acquired Matthew Stafford and Von Miller through trades, as well as free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Did Troy Aikman forget the Bucs exist…? 😬 pic.twitter.com/VzI2r4Q5E2
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 30, 2021
Did Troy Aikman forget about his 1995 Cowboys
Aikman probowl
Smith probowl
Irving probowl
Novacek probowl
Woodson probowl
Haley probowl
Tuinie probowl
Newton probowl
Donaldson probowl
Allen probowl
Add
Johnston
Deion Sanders
Lett
Maryland
— sports talk (@rsandns) December 1, 2021
What were his Cowboys?!
— Tom (@gomariners69420) November 30, 2021
To be fair… the BUCS built in off season. The RAMS are doing in season building because they realized Stafford isn’t close to an answer and their hopes are ZERO if they don’t add parts in flight.
— J. Jo (@draftholiday) December 1, 2021