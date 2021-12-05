Trending
The NFL Community Reacts to Troy Aikman’s Surprising Acknowledgement

Despite having played on some of the NFL’s most talented teams, Troy Aikman says he isn’t a fan of “superteams.”

Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback who led Dallas to three Super Bowl victories in the 1990s, does not believe that “superteams” can succeed in the NFL.

“We’ve discussed it — the all-star team just — I’ve never seen it work in the NFL,” Aikman said on Tuesday on 1310 “The Ticket.”

“I believe Washington tried it in 1999.”

I’ve never seen a team try to assemble an all-star team capable of winning a Super Bowl, let alone succeeding.”

Aikman said, “It usually unravels.”

“And that’s exactly what the Rams are going through right now.”

They just haven’t been consistent.”

Of course, the Rams acquired Matthew Stafford and Von Miller through trades, as well as free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

