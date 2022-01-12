The NFL Community Reacts To Tuesday’s Kellen Moore Rumors

The NFL Community Reacts To Kellen Moore Rumors From Tuesday

Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, has been one of the fastest-rising assistant coaches in the league.

He could find himself in charge of a team by the 2022 NFL season.

He’s already scheduled to interview for a position with the Denver Broncos, but that’s not the end of it.

Moore has expressed interest in becoming the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, according to a new report.

He could be on his way north after taking over as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator.

According to a report from Vikings insider Judd Zulgad, via Adam Patrick, “Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming the next Vikings head coach.”

Fans reacted quickly on social media.

Cowboys fans are hoping he’s concentrating on the postseason.

One fan stated, “Need him to show interest in bringing a ship to dem Boyz first.”

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Kellen Moore Speculation

Need him to put interest in bringing a ship to dem Boyz first. https://t.co/N6qWdrVMBG — Run Game Advocate Is Back🏃🏿‍♂️🏈 (@Scotty_Jo_Yung) January 12, 2022

I have interest in dating Jennifer Aniston https://t.co/o1f0NkhboT — thehojo (@thehojo) January 12, 2022